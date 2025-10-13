India, Canada firm up ambitious roadmap to expand ties

New Delhi, Oct 13 (PTI) India and Canada have prepared an ambitious roadmap to advance ties in areas of trade, investment, critical minerals, energy and civil nuclear collaboration, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said on Monday.

Jaishankar made the remarks during his talks with his Canadian counterpart Anita Anand. "India-Canada bilateral relations have been steadily progressing in the last few months. We are working to restore and reinvigorate the mechanisms necessary to advance our partnership," he said in his opening remarks at the meeting.

"As Prime Minister Modi noted during his meeting with Prime Minister Carney in Kananaskis, India's approach is to move forward with a positive mindset," he said.

The India-Canada relations hit rock bottom following then Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's allegations in 2023 of a potential Indian link to the killing of Hardeep Singh Nijjar.

However, both sides have initiated a series of measures to repair the ties after Liberal Party leader Mark Carney became the prime minister following his victory in the parliamentary elections in April.

The renewed vibrancy in the ties between the two countries followed PM Modi's talks with Carney on the margins of the G7 summit at Canada's Kananaskis in June.

Before her talks with Jaishankar, Anand met PM Modi.

"When we look at Canada, we see a complementary economy, we see another open society, we see diversity and pluralism, and we believe that that is the basis for a close, sustainable and long-term cooperative framework," the external affairs minister said.

"Let me also say that both sides for our meeting today have prepared an ambitious roadmap to advance our cooperation in various domains, including trade, investment, agriculture, science and technology, civil nuclear collaboration, AI, critical minerals, and energy," he added.

Anand arrived in New Delhi last evening as part of her three-nation tour that will also take her to China and Singapore. PTI MPB SKY SKY