India-Canada row political gimmick: Sikh body in Kashmir

Srinagar, Sep 23 (PTI) A Kashmir-based Sikh body on Saturday said the India-Canada row was "a political gimmick" by the establishment to garner votes in the elections and that the community was an integral part of the country.

"Everything is politically exploited. Sikhs are an integral part of this country. Since RSS came into power, the only agenda it has is that they will talk about 'gharwapsi' whether it be in Muslims, Sikhs or anybody. We are not going to tolerate it," All Parties Sikh Coordination Committee Chairman Jagmohan Singh Raina told reporters here.

"The India-Canada situation is a political gimmick as elections are coming up. It is to garner votes during elections and nothing else. The community is progressive, it is working hard for the country and it will continue working like that," he said.

He alleged that the Khalistan issue was a narrative, built on lines of Kashmir issue for political mileage. "A political scenario has been created like for Kashmir, Pakistan scenario has been formed and now in Punjab, Khalistan scenario is being created." "It is never liked by any Sikh. It has only come out from the mouth of the politicians not from the people," he said about Khalistan.

The APSCC Chairman said that for last several years, the organisation supported different political parties in a hope that the Sikhs will get its due.

However, the APSCC has now decided to boycott the political parties and their leaders, he said.

Raina said the body will search for ideal candidates to serve it through a mass contact programme that would be carried out across the state.

"We will come up with candidates from among the community. This will ensure that the power lies with the community and it is not used as a vote bank anymore," he said. PTI SSB SSB VN VN