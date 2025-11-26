India-Canada 'uranium deal' made possible due to 2008 Indo-US nuclear pact: Cong

New Delhi, Nov 26 (PTI) Amid reports that India and Canada are close to finalising a deal involving the supply of uranium, the Congress on Wednesday said such a pact has been made possible entirely because of the Indo-US nuclear agreement of 2008 that was "masterminded" by then prime minister Manmohan Singh in "the face of BJP opposition".

Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh said India and Canada are reportedly close to finalising a USD 2.8 billion deal involving the supply of uranium from Canada over a ten-year period.

"This deal has been made possible entirely because of the Indo-US nuclear agreement of 2008 masterminded by Dr. Manmohan Singh in the face of opposition by the BJP," Ramesh said on X.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Canadian counterpart Mark Carney in Johannesburg on Sunday and agreed to unlock the potential for deeper cooperation in defence and space sectors, besides advancing ties in areas such as trade, investment, technology and energy.

"The leaders agreed to begin negotiations on a high-ambition Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA), aimed at doubling bilateral trade to USD 50 billion by 2030. Both sides reaffirmed their longstanding civil nuclear cooperation and noted the ongoing discussions on expanding collaboration, including through long-term uranium supply arrangements," the MEA had said after the meeting.

The Globe and Mail reported on Monday that Canada and India are close to finalising an export agreement in a deal valued at about USD 2.8 billion.

The uranium export contract, potentially running for 10 years, would see Canada's Cameco Corp. supply the material as part of a broader civil nuclear cooperation effort between the two countries, according to the report.