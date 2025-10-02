India celebrates Dussehra, rain plays spoilsport at some places

New Delhi, Oct 2 (PTI) Dussehra, symbolising the triumph of good over evil, was celebrated across the country on Thursday, marking an end to the nine-day Navratri festival with revellers flocking to Ramleela grounds to witness the burning of effigies of demon king Ravana.

Rain, however, played a spoilsport at some places, including Delhi, in the evening. Prime Minister Narendra Modi could not attend a Dussehra event because of rains.

Besides effigies of Ravana, those of his brother Kumbhakarna and son Meghnad also went up in flames at open grounds.

Curtains also came down on the 11-day Dasara celebrations in Mysuru and Durga Puja in West Bengal.

Tragedy struck during two Durga idol immersion processions in Madhya Pradesh in which 11 people, including two children, were killed.

At least nine persons died when a tractor-trolley carrying idols plunged into a lake in Pandhana area of Khandwa district. Two children in the 8-16 age group died and one boy was missing after a tractor-trolley carrying 12 people and a Durga idol for immersion fell into Chambal river near Narasingha village in Ujjain district.

Amid rains in the national capital, President Droupadi Murmu attended the Dussehra celebrations at Red Fort, symbolically shooting an arrow to mark the "Ravana Dahan" at Madhavdas Park. Many people watched the proceedings holding umbrellas.

Murmu said the festival has always symbolised the triumph of good over evil, humility over arrogance and love over hatred.

She also hailed the Indian Army's Operation Sindoor, saying it represents a decisive victory over the Ravana of terrorism, and paid tributes to the armed forces for safeguarding humanity.

Modi was scheduled to participate in a Dussehra celebration in East Delhi's Patparganj but could not attend due to rain.

The effigies were damaged due to showers but later they were touched in presence of Union minister Harsh Malhotra, Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva, MLA Arvinder Singh Lovely and others, said Suresh Bindal, president of the Indraprastha Ramleela Committee.

Earlier in the day, Modi extended Vijaya Dashami greetings to the people.

"Vijaya Dashami celebrates the triumph of good and righteousness over evil and falsehood. May courage, wisdom and devotion always guide our paths. Wishing my fellow Indians a happy Vijaya Dashami," Modi wrote on X.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh celebrated Dussehra with soldiers at a military base near the border city of Bhuj in Gujarat and performed 'shastra puja' (worship of weapons) on the occasion.

In his address, Singh said India's fight against cross-border terrorism will continue.

He also warned Pakistan against any aggression towards the Sir Creek region and said that any such move would be met with a "resounding response" that could change "history and geography".

During the past few days, Ramlila was performed in cities, towns and villages, with actors dressing up as characters from the Ramayana and enacting scenes from the Hindu epic.

In West Bengal, Vijaya Dashami, marking the conclusion of Durga Puja festivities, was celebrated with traditional rituals of 'ghot visarjan' (symbolic immersion), 'sindoor khela' amid rain.

In Kolkata, women in red-bordered sarees took part in 'sindoor khela' at several community pujas, including Bagbazar and Kumartuli Sarbojonin, where state minister Sashi Panja joined the celebrations.

The age-old custom, symbolising the married women's prayers for their families' wellbeing, added vibrancy before the emotional farewell to Goddess Durga.

The symbolic visarjan following Dashami puja was conducted at prominent celebrations, including Sobhabazar Rajbari, Kasimbazar Rajbari in Berhampur. Belur Math also followed the traditional rituals.

Intermittent rain triggered by a depression in the Bay of Bengal dampened the festive mood in parts of south Bengal, causing brief disruptions to sindoor khela rituals and inconveniencing revellers engaged in last-minute pandal hopping before the idol immersions.

In Jammu and Kashmir, giant effigies of Ravana, Kumbhakaran and Meghnad were set afire at the practice grounds of Sher-e-Kashmir cricket stadium amid cheers from the people assembled there.

A festive atmosphere was witnessed at the venue as firecrackers were burst and sweets distributed among those present there, they added.

A large number of Muslims, including PDP leader Iltija Mufti, also came to witness the celebrations, officials said.

Earlier, a shobha yatra was taken out from a temple at Indira Nagar in Srinagar to the Dussehra venue. This procession was revived in 2023 after a gap of 33 years.

In Mysuru, Dasara or 'Sharan Navaratri', celebrated as 'Nada Habba' (state festival), was a grand affair this year, showcasing Karnataka's rich culture and traditions, reminiscent of royal pomp and glory.

Thousands of people witnessed the 'Jamboo Savari', a march of about a dozen caparisoned elephants led by 'Abhimanyu' carrying the idol of Goddess Chamundeshwari, the presiding deity of Mysuru and its royals, on a 750 kg howdah or "Ambari" with gold.

The grand procession began with Chief Minister Siddaramaiah along with a host of ministers and dignitaries offering puja to the 'Nandi Dhwaja' (Nandi flag) between 1 pm and 1.18 pm during the auspicious "Dhanur Lagna" at the Balarama gate of the imposing Amba Vilas Palace.

After offering pooja, Siddaramaiah greeted the people on the occasion of Vijayadashami.

The Dasara procession is held on "Vijayadashami" day, signifying the victory of good over evil.

Various programmes were held for last ten auspicious days of Navrathri, during which the palace, major streets, turnarounds or circles and buildings of Mysuru were illuminated with lights, fondly known as "Deepalankaara", and cultural programmes were held at various venues.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath performed a special puja of Mahayogi Guru Gorakhnath with Gorakshpeethadheeshwar at the Gorakhnath temple on the occasion of Vijayadashami.

After offering prayers to Goddess Adishakti, he proceeded to the sanctum sanctorum of the main shrine, accompanied by saints, acharyas from the Sanskrit Vidyapeeth, and Vedic students chanting mantras. There, he performed elaborate rituals of worship, offered "aarti" and prayed for the well-being of all, temple sources stated.

In Nagpur, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat addressed the annual Vijaya Dashmi rally and said global interdependence shouldn't become a compulsion and there is no substitute for 'swavalamban' (self-reliance).

He also said the inherent strength and character of Hindu society guarantee national unity and development, asserting that it is an inclusive force free from the divisive mentality of "us and them". In Himachal Pradesh, the week-long Kullu Dussehra celebrations began at Rath Maidan in Kullu town. This Dussehra is unique because it begins when Dussehra ends in the rest of India and involves the grand procession and gathering of deities from surrounding villages.

It starts with the arrival of Lord Raghunath, the presiding deity of the Kullu valley.