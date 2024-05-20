India, Chile agree on close cooperation in combating tech enabled crimes, drug trafficking

New Delhi, May 20 (PTI) India and Chile have agreed to closely cooperate with each other in combating technology-enabled crimes, drug trafficking and transnational crimes.

Discussion on the issues took place during the visit of Chile Ambassador Juan Angulo to the CBI Headquarters here on Monday.

Both sides also decided to explore conducting workshops to build capacity in combating technology-enabled crimes, exchange criminal investigation techniques and share best practices in digital forensics, a statement from the CBI said.

Rafael Andres Tellez Benucci, the Police Attache PDI (Policía De Investigaciones De Chile), who was part of the delegation, held discussions with CBI Director Praveen Sood.

Both sides agreed on close cooperation between CBI and PDI, especially in areas of combating technology-enabled crimes, drug trafficking and transnational crimes.

Thanking the CBI for the exchange of expertise on forensics and combating organized crime, Benucci underscored the importance of collaborative efforts and thanked the CBI for arranging events in the past with PDI, Chile.

"The Chilean delegation also visited the Global Operations Centre of CBI. It was deliberated to strengthen the collaborative framework for police cooperation," the CBI statement said.

Ambassador Angulo thanked the CBI for the collaborative spirit and reiterated the commitment to enhancing cooperation. "Both sides agreed to enhance the effectiveness of law enforcement cooperation," the statement added. PTI ABS NSD NSD