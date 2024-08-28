India, Chile hold productive, wide-ranging 2nd joint commission meeting; discuss ties

New Delhi, Aug 28 (PTI) India and Chile on Wednesday held a "productive and wide-ranging" joint commission meeting during which the two sides discussed the bilateral cooperation in trade and investment, critical minerals, defence, railways, space and people-to-people ties.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Chile's Minister of Foreign Affairs Alberto Van Klaveren co-chaired the 2nd India-Chile Joint Commission in New Delhi.

In his opening remarks, Jaishankar said India very much values the participation of Chile in the Voice of Global South Summit.

"We heard your president. He gave a very, very insightful set of remarks at the summit in August," he said.

Jaishankar welcomed his Chilean counterpart and the delegation accompanying him to India.

"It is really a great pleasure to have you all here for the meeting of the second India-Chile Joint Commission meeting. The first one we did quite a few years ago and that was during the COVID time, it was virtual. So I am really glad that we have an opportunity to meet in person," the external affairs minister said.

He said India thanks Chile for "your support for our permanent membership in the Expanded Security Council".

"Your own participation in the trade and economic ministers' meeting in November 2023 is also something we appreciate very deeply. I think today, we have a lot to discuss. I have colleagues from many ministries here whom I will introduce after that. But I would request you to make your opening remarks," Jaishankar said.

Later, he posted on X a few photos of his meeting with Klaveren, who is visiting India from August 27 to August 31.

"Delighted to welcome FM @AlbertoKlaveren of Chile today in Delhi. Co-chaired a productive and wide-ranging 2nd India-Chile Joint Commission meeting. Discussed our cooperation in trade and investment, critical minerals, agriculture, defence, railways, health, space, culture and people-to-people ties. Also exchanged views on global hotspots and developments in each others regions. Confident that the 75th anniversary of our ties will see India-Chile friendship grow further," Jaishankar said in a post on the microblogging platform. PTI KND RC