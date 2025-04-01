India, Chile to launch joint research expeditions in Antarctica

New Delhi, Apr 1 (PTI) India and Chile will soon launch joint research expeditions to Antarctica in climate change, geosciences, microbiology, and innovation, Union Earth Sciences Minister Jitendra Singh said on Tuesday.

A Letter of Intent (LoI) for cooperation in Antarctic research has been signed during the ongoing visit of Chilean President Gabriel Boric to India that began on Tuesday.

The agreement marks a significant step in strengthening scientific and policy-oriented ties between the two nations in the polar region, Singh said.

The partnership, to be executed through India's National Centre for Polar and Ocean Research (NCPOR) and Chile's Antarctic Institute (INACH), will foster deeper cooperation in Antarctic affairs, scientific research and environmental conservation, according to an official statement.

It will also enhance collaboration under the Antarctic Treaty System, reinforcing the commitment of both nations to the sustainable management of Antarctic resources and ecosystems.

"This LoI is a testament to India's commitment to advancing our understanding of the Antarctic region. By working closely with Chile, we are expanding our research capabilities and contributing to global efforts in environmental sustainability," Singh said.

As part of the agreement, India and Chile will engage in regular bilateral dialogues on Antarctic policy, facilitate joint initiatives under the Antarctic Treaty Consultative Meeting (ATCM) and the Commission for the Conservation of Antarctic Marine Living Resources (CCAMLR), and promote scientific research in climate change, geosciences, microbiology, and innovation.

"The exchange of researchers and participation in joint expeditions will further advance mutual expertise and exploration capabilities," according to the statement.

The agreement builds on the existing scientific engagements between the two countries.

India has scientific bases in eastern Antarctica while Chile has a research station in the western Antarctic peninsula and this partnership is expected to lead to enhanced data sharing and joint efforts in addressing climate change challenges.

Additionally, cultural and academic exchanges related to Antarctic studies will be promoted to deepen mutual understanding.

"By pooling resources and expertise, we will make significant strides in understanding the changing dynamics of the polar environment and its global impact," Singh said. PTI SKU SKU SZM SZM