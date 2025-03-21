India close to getting indigenous anti-drone solution: Amit Shah

New Delhi, Mar 21 (PTI) India is very close to getting a complete anti-drone solution, and it will be achieved within six months, Union Home Minister Amit Shah informed the Rajya Sabha on Friday.

"We are very close to getting a complete anti-drone solution. We have had six experiments, I am hopeful within six-months we will have an indigenous anti-drone solution, a symbol of Make in India," he said, replying during a debate.

The Minister said drones are also being used to track poppy cultivation. "We used drones, satellites and modern technology to destroy opium cultivation," he said.

Shah said in the last five years, 23,000 kg of synthetic drugs worth more than Rs 14,000 crore has been destroyed and disposed of.

"Drugs are sent from Afghanistan to Sri Lanka, they ask why drugs are being captured in Gujarat ... it should be caught in other states as well. We have pledged that no drugs will be allowed to enter or exit India," he said.

He also said money earned from drug trade is used for terror incidents, and no one would be spared.