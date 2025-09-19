India committed to advancing Ayurveda as sustainable solution for global health: Jadhav

New Delhi, Sep 19 (PTI) Ayurveda is a sustainable, integrative global healthcare solution for both human health and environmental well-being, Union Ayush Minister Prataprao Jadhav asserted on Friday.

Highlighting key initiatives for the 10th Ayurveda Day that will be celebrated on September 23 at the All India Institute of Ayurveda (AIIA), Goa, he underlined Ayurveda's potential as a holistic, evidence-based, and environmentally sustainable healthcare system.

He noted that Ayurveda is more than a medical science - it is a way of life that harmonises individuals with their environment.

Referring to the first all-India National Sample Survey Office (NSSO) survey on Ayush, Jadhav emphasised Ayurveda's widespread acceptance across both rural and urban India, where it remains the most practised system of treatment.

He added that the theme for this year --"Ayurveda for People and Planet" -- reflects India's commitment to advancing Ayurveda as a sustainable, integrative solution for global health and environmental well-being.

The minister also announced a series of people-centric initiatives by the Ministry of Ayush to mark Ayurveda Day 2025.

These include awareness campaigns such as "Little Steps to Wellness" for students, "Lead the Mislead" to counter false advertisements, "Ayurveda Aahara for Obesity," along with programs on Ayurveda for plant and veterinary health.

Special focus will also be given to "Integrating Cancer Care," "The Digital Transformation of Ayurveda," and "Samhita Se Samvad", a media partnership for promoting planetary wellness.

He further informed that investments worth Rs 12,850 crore have strengthened Ayurveda's role in holistic healthcare.

Dr Pradeep Kumar Prajapati, Director, AIIA, said the 10th Ayurveda Day will feature awareness programmes, digital campaigns, inter-ministerial collaborations, National Dhanvantari Ayurveda Awards 2025, and sub-themes covering obesity prevention, cancer awareness, student outreach, animal and plant health, and digital integration.

Public participation will also be encouraged through initiatives such as "I Support Ayurveda" on MyGov and MyBharat platforms.