India committed to advancing deep-rooted ties with Kuwait: Modi

New Delhi, Dec 4 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Wednesday that India is committed to advancing its deep-rooted and historical ties with Kuwait for the benefit of people and the region.

He posted the comment on X after receiving Kuwait's Foreign Minister Abdullah Ali Al-Yahya.

Modi said, "Glad to receive Foreign Minister of Kuwait H.E. Abdullah Ali Al-Yahya. I thank the Kuwaiti leadership for the welfare of the Indian nationals. India is committed to advance our deep-rooted and historical ties for the benefit of our people and the region."