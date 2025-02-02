India committed to protecting, enriching nature: Bhupender Yadav

New Delhi, Feb 2 (PTI) Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav on Sunday said India is committed to conserving and enriching nature, as reflected in the steady increase in Ramsar sites -- wetlands of international importance -- across the country.

On the occasion of World Wetlands Day, Yadav credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi's focus on wetland conservation for India's record 89 Ramsar sites, the highest in Asia and the third highest in the world.

"With a consistent rise in Ramsar sites, India is showing the commitment to both conserve and enrich nature. Towards that end, PM Shri Narendra Modi ji has laid an unprecedented emphasis on preserving wetlands. It is because of this approach that our tally of Ramsar sites has reached 89," Yadav posted on X.

Attending an event in Uttar Pradesh's Gonda to mark the World Wetlands Day, Union Minister of State for Environment Kirti Vardhan Singh said the district has more than 100 small and large wetlands and has the potential to be recognised as a wetlands city.

He also noted that Uttar Pradesh ranks second in India after Tamil Nadu in terms of the number of Ramsar sites.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, who also attended the event, emphasised the importance of maintaining ecosystem balance for sustaining life.

"In the last 10 years, 63 Ramsar sites have been recognised in the country, which is a huge step compared to the last 65 years," he said.

Expressing concern over the destruction of important wetlands due to encroachment, Adityanath said that strict measures will be taken to preserve lakes and other wetlands.