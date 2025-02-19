India committed to rural transformation in AARDO member nations: Minister

New Delhi, Feb 19 (PTI) India is committed to rural transformation in member nations of the African-Asian Rural Development Organisation and will increase its technical contribution to the forum, Rural Development Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said on Wednesday.

He was speaking at the inauguration of the 77th session of the executive committee of the African-Asian Rural Development Organisation (AARDO).

"India gives the highest yearly membership contribution to AARDO, which is around USD 1,55,300, and the Indian government has been providing organisation, technical, and financial support to AARDO from time to time," he said.

"India will keep playing its role in rural transformation in member nations. India will also continue its technical support through 2025-27. The technical contribution will be increased to USD 2,50,000 per year from USD 2,00,000," he said.

Chouhan also said that capacity building will remain a priority. "Education, technology and inclusive development are the foundation stones on which we will build the future for the rural population of Asia and Africa," he said. While talking about the Rural Development Ministry's schemes and initiatives, he said the participating nations will share their success stories, and learn from each other's experience. Singh also spoke about government schemes, including Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme, Lakhpati Didi scheme, PM Gram Sadak Yojana, PM Awas Gramin, and the National Rural Livelihood Mission among others, and said the government is aiming at poverty alleviation in rural areas through these.

Chouhan said India has been a part of this South-South cooperation forum since 1961, and is one of the founding members. The 77th Session of the executive committee is being organised by AARDO's headquarters here from February 19-20. The session will propose the names of the president and two vice presidents, one each from Asia and Africa to the 21st general session of AARDO conference for the triennium 2025-2027 for consideration.

India provides technical and financial support to AARDO and also hosts its secretariat in New Delhi. AARDO is one of the the earliest examples of South-South and Triangular cooperation in the fields of agriculture and rural development in the African-Asian region.

It is an autonomous inter-governmental/multilateral organisation, comprising 32 country governments of Africa and Asia as full members and three associate members.

The organisation has been given the status of an international organisation by India, on a par with other UN organisations in the country. PTI AO AO DV DV