India committed to Sendai Framework for disaster risk reduction: Principal secretary to PM

New Delhi, Nov 2 (PTI) Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister P K Mishra has affirmed India's commitment to the Sendai Framework for disaster risk reduction and called for increased international collaboration on knowledge sharing, technology transfer and sustainable development to enhance disaster resilience globally.

Mishra said this while participating in the G-20 Disaster Risk Reduction Working Group (DRRWG) ministerial meeting in Belem, Brazil, according to an official release.

He led a high-level Indian delegation which took part in the meeting held from October 30 to November 1.

With the active participation of the Indian delegation, a consensus was arrived at on finalising the first ministerial declaration on Disaster Risk Reduction (DRR), the release issued by the Union Ministry of Home Affairs said.

During various sessions, Mishra shared the progress made by the government of India in reducing disaster risks and in upscaling disaster financing.

He emphasised India's proactive approach to disaster risk reduction on five priorities of the DRRWG which were enunciated during India's presidency of G20 -- early warning systems, disaster resilient infrastructure, DRR financing, resilient recovery and nature-based solutions.

On disaster resilient infrastructure, he spoke about Prime Minister Narendra Modi's global initiative of Coalition for Disaster Resilience Infrastructure (CDRI), which now has 40 countries and seven international organisations as members, the release said.

The Indian delegation also participated in a troika meeting with the ministers of Brazil and South Africa. It also held bilateral meetings with ministers from Brazil and other countries, namely Japan, Norway, South Africa, South Korea, Germany, and heads of invited international organisations.

Responding to discussions on extreme heat, Mishra shared experience and steps being taken, including the focus on promoting traditional practices, to suit local conditions.

The first DRRWG was established on India's initiative during its G20 presidency in 2023.

Mishra congratulated Brazil on its continuation of the DRRWG and scaling it up to the ministerial level and affirmed India's support to South Africa on the DRRWG during their G20 presidency next year.

India's participation underscores its growing role in global DRR efforts and its commitment to building a safer and more resilient world, the release said.