India committed to shaping sustainable, peaceful, progressive world for future: J-K LG

Jammu, Nov 27 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Wednesday said India was committed to shaping a sustainable, peaceful, and progressive world for future generations while asserting that the propagation of the all-embracing Indian culture was the priority.

He presented the Kailakh Sanskrit Ratna Award, 2024, to Acharya Mahamandaleshwar Swami Kailashanand Giri Maharaj at a ceremony organized by Shri Kailakh Jyotish and Vedic Sansthan Trust here.

Addressing the event, Sinha said, "Propagation of all-embracing Indian culture, core values, artistic traditions, and the spirit of 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam' is our priority. India will shape a sustainable, peaceful, and progressive world for future generations." He observed that India, with its rich historical and cultural heritage and talented human resources, is steadily marching towards becoming a developed nation by 2047.

"In this journey, enlightened individuals from every field, especially scientists and spiritualists, must come forward to give new impetus to the development process," he said.

The L-G described Swami Kailashanand Giri Maharaj as an enlightened saint, yoga guru, and renowned scholar and lauded his stellar contributions toward promoting Sanskrit and upholding the ideals and values of the Indian civilization. PTI AB NSD NSD