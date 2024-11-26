India committed to strengthen geospatial capabilities in Asia-Pacific: Jitendra Singh

New Delhi, Nov 26 (PTI) Science and Technology Minister Jitendra Singh on Tuesday said India is deeply committed to strengthening geospatial capabilities in the Asia-Pacific to address the challenges of rapid urbanisation and environmental degradation.

Addressing the inaugural session of the UN Global Geospatial Information Management-Asisa Pacific Conference here, Singh said effective use of geospatial data can help ensure inclusive development, equitable access to resources, and sustainable growth for all.

"By working together, we can share best practices, develop common standards, and support each other in addressing the unique challenges faced by our region – be it rapid urbanisation, environmental degradation, or the increasing frequency of natural disasters," Singh said.

The UN-GGIM Asia-Pacific Conference on Geo-enabling Data Economy for Sustainable Development brought together leading experts, policymakers, and geospatial professionals from the Asia and the Pacific region.

India is deeply committed to strengthening the Asia-Pacific region’s geospatial capabilities through UNGGIM-AP, Singh said.

With 90 international delegates from 30 countries, along with 120 delegates from India, the conference provides a platform for sharing knowledge, discussing advancements in geospatial technology, and fostering collaboration between member nations and other regional committees of UN-GGIM.

"To truly harness the power of geospatial data, it is essential that stakeholders -- governments, businesses, and civil society -- collaborate and invest in the necessary infrastructure, and ensure that data is accessible and usable by all," Abhay Karandikar, Secretary, Department of Science and Technology said.

Karandikar said with the right approach, geo-enabling the data economy can play a central role in achieving the global sustainable development agenda and ensuring a better future for generations to come.

"The conference can show the way for harnessing geospatial technologies and integration of data resources for long term long-term sustainable development and meeting the UN sustainable development goals," Antonius Bambang Wijanarto, President of UN-GGIM-AP said.

"The discussions at the four-day event could help formulating regional strategies, and harnessing the power of geospatial data to achieve Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). Together, we can address shared challenges and build a sustainable future for all," Surveyor General of India Hitesh Kumar S Makwana said. PTI SKU RHL