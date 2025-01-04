India committed to taking lead in AI, says PM Modi after meeting ex-Infosys CEO

New Delhi, Jan 4 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said India is committed to taking the lead in the field of Artificial Intelligence (AI), as he met entrepreneur and former Infosys CEO Vishal Sikka.

"It was an insightful interaction indeed. India is committed to taking the lead in AI, with a focus on innovation and creating opportunities for the youth," Modi said on X.

The prime minister was replying to Sikka's post, highlighting his detailed and wide-ranging discussion with Modi on AI, its impact on India, and several imperatives for the time ahead.

"I left the meeting both inspired and humbled by his extraordinary grasp of technology's impact on all of us, and how its use with democratic values can uplift everyone," Sikka said. PTI ARI