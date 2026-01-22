India condemns incident of trespassing, vandalism at its embassy in Croatia

New Delhi, Jan 22 (PTI) India on Thursday condemned an incident of "trespassing and vandalism" at its embassy in Croatia's capital city of Zagreb.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said it has taken up the matter "strongly" with Croatian authorities, both in New Delhi and in Zagreb and asked them to hold the perpetrators accountable for their "reprehensible" actions.

"We condemn the incident of trespassing and vandalism at our Embassy in Zagreb, Croatia by anti-India elements," it said.

Under the Vienna Convention, diplomatic premises are inviolable and must be protected, the MEA said in a statement.

"Accordingly, we have taken up the matter strongly with Croatian authorities, both in New Delhi and in Zagreb and asked them to hold the perpetrators accountable for their reprehensible and illegal actions," it said.

"Such actions also speak of the character and motives of those behind them, and law enforcement authorities everywhere would do well to take note of them," it added. PTI MPB ZMN