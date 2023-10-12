India condemns violence, terrorism in all forms and manifestations: Kovind

New Delhi, Oct 12 (PTI) Acts of terrorism and violence are against the basic principles of human rights and India condemns violence and terrorism in all forms and manifestations, former president Ram Nath Kovind said on Thursday.

He was speaking at a function held here to mark the 30th anniversary of the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC).

Similarly, during wars, people especially soldiers, women and children lose their human rights. It gives me immense pride to state that India has "consistently upheld human rights" and believes in peace, he said.

"It (India) condemns violence and terrorism, in all forms and manifestations. This commitment is a testament to our cultural values of empathy and compassion, especially towards those in need, underscoring our dedication to the principles of human rights," he said.

In his address, Kovind also said that this year, "we witnessed significant achievements" in various domains.

Recently, India has further extended its presence and impact on the world stage during its G20 presidency. India facilitated discussions and initiatives aimed at addressing climate-related challenges, promoting renewable energy sources, and enhancing environmental sustainability, all in the interest of human rights, he said.

"India's leadership in advancing the global climate agenda has strengthened our position as a responsible and forward-thinking nation committed to a greener and more sustainable future for all. Our effort to get the African Union included in the G20 as a full member shows that we believe and act on the principle of 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam' i.e. the whole world is one family," Kovind said. PTI KND ZMN