India condoles loss of life, property in earthquake in Tibet

New Delhi, Jan 7 (PTI) India on Tuesday expressed condolences on the deaths and destruction caused by a devastating earthquake in the Tibet Autonomous Region.

"Government and people of India express condolences on the tragic loss of life and property caused by the devastating earthquake in the Tibet Autonomous Region," External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said on X.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims and their families," he said without mentioning China.

At least 95 people were killed and dozens wounded in the 6.8 magnitude earthquake in Tibet.