India consistently upheld human rights, believes in never initiating any war: Kovind

New Delhi, Oct 12 (PTI) India has "consistently upheld human rights" and believes in peace and never initiating any war, former president Ram Nath Kovind said on Thursday.

Advertisment

In his address at a function here to mark the 30th anniversary of the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), he also said that acts of terrorism and violence are against the basic principles of human rights and India condemns violence and terrorism in all forms and manifestations.

The former president said the concept of human rights is not new to India. It can be traced back to ancient Indian texts like the Smritis, Upanishads, Puranas, Vedas, Dharmasastras, Mahabharata, Ramayana, Guru Granth Sahib, and texts of other religions, he said.

Currently, India is a signatory to all major international human rights conventions, including the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights, the International Covenant on Economic, Social, and Cultural Rights, the Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Discrimination Against Women.

Advertisment

In his address, Kovind also underlined the violation of human rights in wars and acts of terrorism and violence.

"As we all know, acts of terrorism and violence are against the basic principles of human rights. Similarly, during wars, people especially soldiers, women and children lose their human rights," he said.

It gives immense pride to state that India has "consistently upheld human rights" and believes in peace and never initiating any war, he said.

Advertisment

"It (India) condemns violence and terrorism, in all forms and manifestations. This commitment is a testament to our cultural values of empathy and compassion, especially towards those in need, underscoring our dedication to the principles of human rights," he said.

Kovind also said that this year "we witnessed significant achievements" in various domains.

Recently, India has further extended its presence and impact on the world stage during its G20 presidency. India facilitated discussions and initiatives aimed at addressing climate-related challenges, promoting renewable energy sources, and enhancing environmental sustainability, all in the interest of human rights, he said.

Advertisment

"India's leadership in advancing the global climate agenda has strengthened our position as a responsible and forward-thinking nation committed to a greener and more sustainable future for all. Our effort to get the African Union included in the G20 as a full member shows that we believe and act on the principle of 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam' i.e. the whole world is one family," Kovind said.

There is no higher calling for a society than the social empowerment of its most marginalised sector by ensuring human rights to them. This noble aspiration has now become a reality through "the government's unwavering commitment", going the extra mile to ensure that the vulnerable are "genuinely empowered," he said.

Kovind served as the 14th President of India during 2017-2022.

Advertisment

"The government didn't just rely on administrative measures; it chose the path of legislation, to uplift those on the fringes. This legislative pursuit reflects a collective agreement, among the nation's most eminent lawmakers, underlining the government's unyielding determination to elevate the marginalized and vulnerable sections of society," he said." As you all are aware, for years, justice remained an elusive dream for Muslim women due to the practice of Triple Talaq. The government extended a voice to the voiceless by banning this very act forever," Kovind said.

With the initiation of the Swachh Bharat Mission in India, access to clean and hygienic toilets has become a tangible reality. To date, over 10 crore toilets have been constructed, bestowing dignity upon millions of households especially women and girls, he said.

Women had to earlier bear the brunt of smoke and with the introduction of Ujjwala Yojana, they have now been freed from this drudgery. Today, more than nine crore gas connections have been given in the names of women. They are also given 33 per cent reservation in the legislature to voice their opinion, contribute and participate in building a better future, he added.

Advertisment

The NHRC that turned 30 on Thursday has resolved more than 22 lakh cases and recommended payment of monetary relief worth more than Rs 230 crore to victims of human rights violations since its inception, officials said.

The NHRC was established on October 12, 1993 under the statute of the Protection of Human Rights Act (PHRA), 1993, as amended by the Protection of Human Rights (Amendment) Act, 2006.

"As we look back at last 30 years and peer ahead into the future, let us remember that the journey of human rights is an ongoing one. I urge NHRC to continue to work towards a society where the inherent dignity and worth of every individual are not just words, but a living reality," Kovind said. PTI KND ZMN