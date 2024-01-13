India continues to safeguard its civilisation, culture: Adityanath

Gorakhpur (UP), Jan 13 (PTI) Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday said India continues to safeguard its thousand-year-old civilisation and culture.

Addressing the closing ceremony of the three-day Gorakhpur Festival 2024 here, the chief minister said, "It is the result of the tradition of preserving the heritage and the struggle for it at every level that Lord Shri Ram is once again going to be seated in his grand temple in Ayodhya on 22nd January.

Highlighting the consecration ceremony at the Ram temple in Ayodhya as a symbol of victory, he said festivals such as Diwali, Holi, Ramnavami, Mahashivratri and Rakshabandhan effectively communicate Indian culture.

The chief minister said Gorakhpur and eastern Uttar Pradesh are extremely rich from cultural and spiritual point of view.

"Baba Gorakhnath chose Gorakhpur as the place of his meditation," he added.

The chief minister said that it is a matter of pleasure for him that 'Gorakhpur Mahotsav' has been so successful. "Many artists performed in the festival. The idea behind the festival is to encourage folk traditions and folk art and provide a platform to new artists and inspire them to move forward," he added.