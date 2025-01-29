India conveys 'deepest condolences' to Bolivia following fatal plane crash

New Delhi, Feb 28 (PTI) India on Saturday conveyed it's "deepest condolences" to Bolivia over the killing of at least 15 people in a crash of a military cargo plane.

The cargo plane belonging to the Bolovian air force crashed in the western city of El Alto on Friday.

"Government of India conveys its deepest condolences to Bolivia on the tragic plane crash at El Alto International Airport," External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said.

"Our thoughts are with the families of the victims and we wish a speedy recovery to those injured," he said on social media.

According to reports from Bolivia, at least 15 people were killed in the plane crash. PTI MPB SKY SKY