India-Cyprus economic ties have immense potential for expansion: Murmu

New Delhi, Nov 26 (PTI) President Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday said India-Cyprus economic ties have immense potential for expansion, according to an official statement.

Welcoming a Parliamentary delegation from Cyprus, the president said India and Cyprus are close partners bound by democratic values and strong parliamentary traditions. She underlined that India values its partnership with Cyprus, which is based on a shared strategic vision and mutual respect, it said.

The delegation, led by Annita Demetriou, President of the House of Representatives of Cyprus, called on the President at the Rashtrapati Bhavan here, it said.

Murmu said that in recent years, political contacts, economic cooperation, defence partnership, and cultural ties between India and Cyprus have deepened.

She said that India-Cyprus economic ties have immense potential for expansion.

The president also appreciated the close cooperation between the two countries in multilateral fora, including the United Nations, the European Union, and the Commonwealth framework.

According to the statement issued by the president's office, Murmu noted with appreciation that Demetriou is the first woman and the youngest Speaker of the House of Representatives of Cyprus, calling her an inspiration not only for women in Cyprus but for women around the world.

The president apprised her of the growing democratic participation of women in India.

Murmu said in the Panchayat Raj system, millions of women are becoming part of active public life.

"A landmark Act has been passed to ensure one-third reservation for women in the lower house of Parliament and state legislatures," the statement said.

The president expressed hope that during this visit, the parliamentary delegation of Cyprus will gain knowledge about India's democracy and parliamentary functioning.

She expressed confidence that such a parliamentary exchange will further strengthen the friendly relations between India and Cyprus. PTI AKV RHL