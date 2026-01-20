India decides to withdraw families of its officials in Bangladesh

New Delhi, Jan 20 (PTI) India on Tuesday decided to withdraw the families of Indian officials posted in Bangladesh in view of the security scenario in that country.

New Delhi's move comes weeks before parliamentary elections are to be held in Bangladesh.

Given the security situation, as a precautionary measure, we have advised the dependents of our officials in the high commission and posts to return to India, official sources said.

The mission and all posts in Bangladesh continue to remain open and operational, they said. PTI MPB RT RT