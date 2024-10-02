Amid escalating tensions in West Asia, India calls for restraint by all sides

New Delhi: India on Wednesday expressed deep concern over the escalation of the security situation in West Asia and said the conflict must not take a wider regional dimension even as it advised its nationals to avoid all non-essential travel to Iran.

India's comments came a day after Iran fired around 200 missiles into Israel in response to Israel's killing of Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah and other commanders of the militant outfit.

Following the Iranian action, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Iran will "pay" for it.

In its reaction to the fresh hostilities in West Asia, New Delhi reiterated its call for addressing all issues through "dialogue and diplomacy".

"We are deeply concerned at the escalation of the security situation in West Asia and reiterate our call for restraint by all concerned and protection of civilians," the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said.

"It is important that the conflict doesn't take a wider regional dimension and we urge that all issues be addressed through dialogue and diplomacy," it said in a statement.

As tension spiked in view of Iran-Israel hostilities, India advised its citizens to avoid all non-essential travel to Iran.

In an advisory, the MEA also urged the Indian nationals residing in Iran to remain vigilant and stay in contact with the Indian Embassy in Tehran.

According to official data, over 4,000 Indian nationals are residing in Iran.

"We are closely monitoring the recent escalation in the security situation in the region," the MEA said.

"Indian nationals are advised to avoid all non-essential travel to Iran. Those currently residing in Iran are requested to remain vigilant and stay in contact with the Indian Embassy in Tehran," it said.

The Indian Embassy in Tel Aviv on Tuesday issued an advisory for Indian nationals living in Israel.

"In view of the prevailing situation in the region, all Indian nationals in Israel are advised to stay vigilant and adhere to the safety protocols as advised by the local authorities," it said.

"Please exercise caution, avoid unnecessary travel within the country and stay close to safety shelters," it said.

The embassy said it is closely monitoring the situation and remains in regular touch with the Israeli authorities to ensure the safety of all Indian nationals.

Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) said the missile attack on Israel was in response to the killing of Hezbollah chief Nasrallah and the IRGC commander Abbas Nilforoushan, according to Iranian media.

Meanwhile, the Israeli military continued airstrikes in southern Beirut, targeting Hezbollah infrastructures.

Iran's IRNA news agency reported that Yemeni armed forces have struck Israeli military positions, using three Quds-5 cruise missiles.