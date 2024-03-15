India deeply values its multi-faceted partnership with Bhutan: President Murmu

New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu on Friday said India deeply values its multi-faceted partnership with Bhutan and the spiritual heritage of Buddhism connects the two countries.

The president said Bhutan can count on India as a reliable friend and partner.

Welcoming Bhutanese Prime Minister Dasho Tshering Tobgay, who called on the president at the Rashtrapati Bhavan here, Murmu said India and Bhutan enjoy a close and unique relationship, based on mutual trust, goodwill and understanding at all levels.

She appreciated the fact that the Bhutanese prime minister chose India for his first overseas visit after taking the oath of office.

Murmu said the shared spiritual heritage of Buddhism connects the two countries.

She highlighted that India deeply values its multi-faceted partnership with Bhutan, spanning across sectors such as energy cooperation, development partnership, people-to-people relations and trade and investment linkages, according to a statement issued by the president's office.

Murmu said India is privileged to partner with Bhutan in the development of the cooperation sector and towards enhancing the socio-economic well-being and prosperity of the people of the Himalayan country.

Murmu underscored that India's development partnership will continue to be guided by Bhutan's priorities and aspirations, especially for youngsters.