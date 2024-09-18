India, Denmark to collaborate on Water Resource Innovation: Minister

New Delhi, Sep 18 (PTI) India has pledged a deeper engagement with Denmark in the water sector to boost ties between the two countries, Jal Shakti Minister C R Paatil said here, following a meeting with Danish Minister for Industry, Business, and Financial Affairs Morten Bodskov.

The discussions focused on innovative solutions for water resource management, with both sides expressing commitment to expanding cooperation.

"We explored the establishment of a Centre of Excellence to promote innovation in smart water resource management," Paatil said in a post after the meeting.

The proposed Centre is expected to drive advancements in water technology and solutions for efficient resource management, he said.

The ministers also discussed the creation of a Clean Rivers Laboratory in Varanasi, inspired by the Smart City Lab in Panaji, Goa.

According to Paatil, the laboratory would serve as a hub for research and innovation aimed at restoring and maintaining the health of India's rivers, a crucial element in the country's environmental sustainability efforts. PTI UZM RHL