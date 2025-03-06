Khalistani extremists heckle Jaishankar in London; India condemns

New Delhi: In London, Khalistani extremists attempted to heckle and attack Indian External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar while he was leaving a venue after participating in a discussion at Chatham House.

⚡️Khalistan Protester Jumps In Front Of EAM Jaishankar's Car In London



The agitator was reportedly briefly detained & released. The incident comes after the EAM met PM Starmer & raised concerns about anti-India groups in the 🇬🇧.

pic.twitter.com/xWqzJujfeV — RT_India (@RT_India_news) March 6, 2025

Protesters confronted his entourage, with one individual managing to tear the Indian national flag.

The UK police were present during the incident, and while there was no physical assault on Jaishankar, the situation raised questions about security protocols for visiting dignitaries.

India on Thursday deplored an incident of security breach during EAM S Jaishankar's trip to the UK.

"We have seen the footage of a breach of security during the visit of the external affairs minister to the UK," External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said.

"We condemn the provocative activities of this small group of separatists and extremists," he said.

"We deplore the misuse of democratic freedom by such elements. We expect the host government in such cases to fully live up to their diplomatic obligations," Jaiswal added.