New Delhi, Apr 24 (PTI) India has donated 4.8 tonnes of various vaccines to the people of Afghanistan, officials said on Thursday.

These vaccines are for the treatment of diseases such as rabies, tetanus, hepatitis B, and influenza, they said.

"India has donated 4.8 tonnes of vaccines to the people of Afghanistan," the External Publicity (XP) Division of the Ministry of External Affairs said. PTI KND MNK MNK