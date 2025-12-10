India doubles its online public services; 105 pc growth recorded in two years: Govt

New Delhi, Dec 10 (PTI) India has more than doubled the number of government services available online in the past two-and-a-half years, the government told the Lok Sabha on Wednesday. Responding to a question, Minister of State for Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions Jitendra Singh said that the number of e-services offered by states and Union Territories rose from 11,614 in April 2023 to 23,919 in October 2025 — a 105 per cent jump — under the National e-Governance Service Delivery Assessment (NeSDA) Way Forward initiative.

NeSDA is a national framework developed by the Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances (DARPG) in 2019 to evaluate how well states, UTs and Central ministries deliver their online services. It acts as a benchmarking tool to encourage improvements in digital governance across seven key sectors. The minister added that the share of mandatory services available online also went up from 66 per cent to 80 per cent during the same period.

To make digital access easier, 10 states and Union Territories now offer over 90 per cent of their services through a single unified portal, while six have moved all their services (100 per cent) to one platform. After the positive results of NeSDA 2021, the government launched the NeSDA Way Forward to track monthly progress, push states toward full digital coverage of essential services, and promote easy, faceless and unified online access for citizens.

The NeSDA Way Forward system monitors progress through dashboards, monthly reports and regular review meetings with State officials. It focuses on expanding mandatory services and ensuring citizens do not have to visit offices for routine tasks across sectors like health, education, local governance and finance.