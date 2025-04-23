India downgrades diplomatic ties with Pakistan

New Delhi, Apr 23 (PTI) India on Wednesday suspended the Indus Water Treaty and announced downgrading diplomatic ties with Pakistan including expulsion of its military attaches in view of cross-border links to the Pahalgam terror attack.

The Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) met this evening under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and firmed up the responses to the terror attack.

The CCS decided that the Indus Waters Treaty of 1960 will be held in abeyance with immediate effect, until Pakistan credibly and irrevocably abjures its support for cross-border terrorism, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri said at a media briefing.

The Integrated Check Post at Attari will be closed with immediate effect, he said.

Those who have crossed over with valid endorsements may return through that route before May 1, he said.

Misri said "the defence, military, naval and air Advisors in the Pakistani High Commission in New Delhi are declared Persona Non Grata." They have a week to leave India, he said.

India will be withdrawing its own defence, navy and air advisors from the Indian High Commission in Islamabad.

"These posts in the respective High Commissions are deemed annulled. Five support staff of the Service Advisors will also be withdrawn from both High Commissions," he said.

"The overall strength of the High Commissions will be brought down to 30 from the present 55 through further reductions, to be effected by May 1," he said. PTI MPB ZMN