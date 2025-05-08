India downs Pakistani F-16 jet, foils missile attacks on Pathankot airbase

New Delhi: The Indian Air Force (IAF) successfully downed a Pakistani F-16 fighter jet, thwarting massive attacks on several cities near the borders across Northern and Western India.

Pakistani missiles also targeted the strategically vital Pathankot airbase in Punjab, but Indian armed forces foiled the attack.

Pakistani missiles and drones were shot down by India’s air defence system amidst a series of retaliatory strikes following the assault on Jammu airport and other cities

According to defense officials, the Pakistani F-16, accompanied by a fleet of drones, was detected violating Indian airspace.