India economic superpower in the making: Starmer

Mumbai, Oct 9 (PTI) India is an economic superpower in the making, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer said on Thursday, adding the world’s largest democracy is also on track to become its third largest by 2028.

“The United Kingdom is perfectly placed to be a partner in this journey,” Starmer told reporters in Mumbai.

Starmer, who met Prime Minister Narendra Modi earlier in the day, said they also discussed the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

Asked if the issue of India buying oil from Russia figured in his talks with Modi, Starmer said, “We did discuss this and looked at, particularly, the outcome that we both want.

“Prime Minister Modi and I focus on ending this conflict and the various steps that could be taken to, and that was a wide-ranging discussion. We did set out the steps that we are taking in relation to energy,” he said.

The India-UK trade deal is a launchpad to boost British leadership in areas ranging from technology to life sciences to renewable energy and more, Starmer said, adding that the two countries are also deepening the UK-India Technology Security Initiative.

“I came here leading our biggest-ever business delegation to India to follow-through on this (India-UK trade deal),” he said. The deal offers incredible benefits to the British people, he said.

Starmer also thanked US President Donald Trump for the Gaza plan.

“I welcome the news that a deal has been reached on the first stage of President Trump’s peace plan for Gaza,” he said, adding Britain would support the full implementation of a peace plan in Gaza, including the return of hostages and humanitarian aid, after Israel and Hamas agreed to the initial phase.

“This is a moment of profound relief that will be felt around the world but particularly for the hostages, their families, and the civilian population of Gaza, who have all endured unimaginable suffering over the last two years,” Starmer said.

“We will now work with our partners to ensure that this deal is implemented in full and without delay," he said.

Asked if Trump will be a deserving winner of the Nobel peace prize after this development, Starmer said, “Look, this is a very significant step.” “The welcome has been warm,” said the British PM, when asked about hoardings and posters dotting Mumbai to welcome him and his delegation.

The way the delegation was received in Mumbai is really good, he said.

He was also asked about the opposition in the UK to the introduction of a measure similar to India’s digital ID system, which he said was a success.

A reporter asked him if he has a “reverse Midas touch”, pointing out the contrast in the support he has received in India compared to the level of his popularity in the UK.

On the growing cooperation with India, Starmer said three new Bollywood blockbusters will be made in the UK. Some British universities will also set up campuses in India, he added.

“I think there is a huge optimism about the trade deal and you can sense it from this trip. There was optimism in July when we hosted PM Modi and signed the deal,” he said.

Businesses are already taking advantage of the new spirit being brought about by the trade deal, Starmer said.

“The deal is still to be implemented which we are going to do at a speed but already it has opened up new opportunities and new confidence,” he said.

“Both PM Modi and I recognise that in a world which is more uncertain now in trade and economy, it is significant that our two important economies have signed this agreement, and provided that stability,” he said.

Citing India-UK cooperation in the tech sector, Starmer said, “The UK is one of only three countries in the world with a trillion-dollar tech sector. India is poised to be the fourth. We're both top four AI powers, and we're taking this opportunity to go further." PTI VT PR KRK VT VT