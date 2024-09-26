India elected to GlobE Network steering committee in Beijing

New Delhi, Sep 26 (PTI) India was elected to the 15-member steering committee of the global anti-corruption platform GlobE Network after multi-stage voting in Beijing on Thursday, officials said.

Having 121 member countries and 219 member authorities, the GlobE Network has one chair, one vice-chair and thirteen members in the steering committee for providing leadership.

India was elected to the steering committee after a multi-stage voting process during the ongoing fifth plenary meeting of the Global Operational Network of Anti-Corruption Law Enforcement Authorities (GlobE Network) in Beijing, the officials said.

"As a member of the steering committee, India will play a crucial role in shaping the global agenda against corruption and asset recovery. India's expertise and experience in combating corruption will be valuable assets to GlobE Network," a CBI spokesperson said in a statement.

The Union Home Ministry is the central authority from India for the GloBE Network while the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) are member authorities.

A G20 initiative, the GlobE Network to combat cross-border financial crimes and corruption received strong support from India in 2020.

The platform was officially launched in June 2021 during a special event at the UN General Assembly Special Session against Corruption (UNGASS).

It has emerged as a unique platform where agencies from across the world share best practices, criminal intelligence, develop strategies, and support in the common cause of combating corruption, the CBI statement said.

"The GlobE Network is a vital platform for international cooperation, and India's participation will strengthen its efforts to combat cross-border financial crimes and corruption," it said.

During India's G20 presidency, two high-level principles for combatting corruption were adopted that detailed leveraging of the GloBE Network, it said.