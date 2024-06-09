India embarks on next phase of its journey towards goal of building 'Viksit Bharat': Shah

New Delhi, Jun 9 (PTI) Union Minister Amit Shah on Sunday congratulated Narendra Modi for taking oath as the prime minister for the third consecutive term and said the nation embarks on the next phase of its journey towards its goal of building a 'Viksit Bharat'.

Shah also said that the NDA government will continue to stand firm in its commitment to uplift the poor and farmers while empowering the youth and women.

"A momentous day for Bharat...Congratulations to PM Shri @narendramodi Ji on taking the oath as Prime Minister of India for the third consecutive term. The nation embarks on the next phase of its journey towards its goal of building a 'Viksit Bharat' while bolstering its potential with the vision of an 'Atma Nirbhar Bharat'," he posted on X.

Modi was sworn in as prime minister on Sunday for a record-equalling third term, heading a Cabinet that emphasised continuity and experience while also rewarding partners in the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance government.

Along with Modi, senior BJP leaders including Shah, Rajnath Singh, Nitin Gadkari, Nirmala Sitharaman and S Jaishankar took oath as cabinet ministers at the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

President Droupadi Murmu administered the oath of secrecy and office to Modi, 30 Cabinet ministers, five ministers of state with independent charge and 36 ministers of state. PTI ACB ACB ANB ANB