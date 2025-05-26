India embraces tourism, Pakistan sees 'terrorism as tourism', says Modi

Bhuj, May 26 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday asked the people of Pakistan to raise their voices against terrorism, asserting while India believes in tourism, "Pakistan considers terrorism as tourism," a mindset he warned was not only ruining their nation, but also posing a grave danger to the world.

Speaking at a rally in Bhuj, Gujarat, on his first visit to the state since Operation Sindoor, India's military response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack, in which tourists were targeted, Modi warned that if Pakistan's citizens do not choose peace, they would face the wrath of the Indian Army.

"Those who promoted terrorism ruined your future," Modi said to the gathering in Bhuj, a town in Kutch district that shares both land and maritime borders with Pakistan, in a message directed at the citizens of the neighbouring country.

"While India believes in tourism, Pakistan considers terrorism as tourism, which is very dangerous for the world," he said while addressing the public after launching projects worth over Rs 50,000 crore.

"Terrorism is a way of making money for your (Pakistan) government and Army. The people of Pakistan must come forward to end terrorism. Live a happy and peaceful life and have your meal. Otherwise, my bullet is there for you (sukh chain ki zindagi jio, roti khao. Varna meri goli to hai hee)," the Prime Minister asserted in the direct message to those across the border.

The Prime Minister, who completed 11 years in office on Monday, highlighted India's rise to become the world's fourth-largest economy, surpassing Japan, and challenged Pakistani citizens to reflect on their own nation's standing.

"I want to ask the people of Pakistan -- what have they achieved? Today, India is the 4th largest economy in the world. But what is your situation? Those who promoted terrorism ruined your future," he said.

He recounted the aftermath of the Pahalgam massacre, stating "Post-Pahalgam attack, I waited for 15 days hoping Pakistan will take action on terrorism, but it seems it is their bread and butter. On the night of May 9 when Pakistan tried to attack civilians, our military attacked with double force and decimated their air bases."