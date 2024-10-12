India emerged as leader in climate action with initiatives like 'Surya Ghar Yojana': Kishan Reddy

Hyderabad, Oct 12 (PTI) Union Coal and Mines Minister G Kishan Reddy on Saturday said India has emerged as a global leader in climate action, with initiatives like the PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana empowering households to harness solar energy.

He was speaking after inaugurating a Rooftop Solar Power Plant at the Geological Survey of India Training Institute (GSITI) here.

The Union Minister lauded the institute for its commitment to sustainable energy and said the rooftop solar power plant is a significant step towards environmental responsibility, energy efficiency and sustainable development, an official release said.

The 150-kilowatt rooftop solar plant at GSITI will meet 75 per cent of the institute’s energy needs, saving Rs 30 lakh annually, and set a new standard for renewable energy use in public institutions, he noted.

S D Patbhaje, Additional Director General of the Geological Survey of India (Southern Region), emphasized on the importance of the project for sustainable development.