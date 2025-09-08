India emerging as global spiritual, cultural leader: Bengal Guv

Ranchi, Sep 8 (PTI) West Bengal Governor C V Ananda Bose on Monday asserted that India is emerging as a “global cultural leader”, as he inaugurated an event here in which over 80 artistes from Goa and Jharkhand took part.

The Eastern Zonal Cultural Centre (EZCC) and the Jharkhand government's Department of Tourism and Arts jointly organised the 'Ek Bharat Shrestha Bharat' event.

Bose, the chairman of the EZCC, was accompanied by Jharkhand Governor Santosh Kumar Gangwar.

"India is advancing on the path of development and emerging as a global spiritual and cultural leader. Such events help establish India's cultural identity at the national and international level,” Bose said, addressing a gathering.

The artistes from Goa and Jharkhand showcased the rich cultural heritage, traditional art forms and folk performances of the two states, officials said.

“Our country's identity is not defined merely by geographical boundaries, but by its diversity and culture. Today's cultural event has become a medium to connect the rich cultures of Jharkhand and Goa," said Gangwar.

"The beats of ‘nagada’ and ‘mandar’, and the ‘Chhau’ dance, are not just mediums of entertainment, but the invaluable legacy of our generations,” he said.

Artistes from Goa showcased 'Dehhni' and 'Samai' dances, while performers from Jharkhand presented the 'Sarikela Chhau', 'Jhumar', 'Kodsa' and 'Domkach' dance forms.

The event was held at the State Museum Auditorium in Khelgaon, Ranchi.