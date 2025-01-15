India emerging as major maritime power, says PM Modi as three naval warships commissioned

Mumbai: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said India is emerging as a major maritime power, and being recognised as a reliable and responsible partner globally.

Advertisment

He was speaking after three new naval platforms -- a destroyer, a frigate and a submarine -- were commissioned at a ceremony in his presence at the Naval Dockyard here.

Pointing out that three warships were being commissioned together for the first time in the country's history, the prime minister underlined the nation's progress in defence production, maritime security and economic growth under the 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' initiative.

"We should become a global partner in securing the sea from drugs, weapons, and terrorism, and make it safe and prosperous," he said, adding that India's growing naval strength is enhancing global confidence in the country.

Advertisment

The prime minister reasserted the country's commitment to becoming a global maritime leader. "India is on its way to becoming a leading maritime power and a global economic force. With modernised defence capabilities and a robust shipbuilding ecosystem, we are opening new doors to economic growth and self-reliance," he said.

Noting the strategic importance of the Indian Ocean region, he emphasised the need to protect territorial waters, ensure freedom of navigation, and secure trade supply lines.

The prime minister also drew attention to India's significant contributions as a maritime nation. "In the Indian Ocean region, India has emerged as the 'first responder,' saving hundreds of lives and securing thousands of crores worth of national and international cargo," he said.

Advertisment

India's vision of a secure and inclusive Indo-Pacific region aligns with its broader global responsibilities, Modi said.

India has always supported an open, secure, inclusive and prosperous Indo-Pacific region, he said.

The country's defence production has crossed Rs 1.25 lakh crore, with exports reaching more than 100 countries, he noted.

Advertisment

"In the last decade, 39 of the 40 naval vessels inducted were built in Indian shipyards, reflecting our commitment to 'Make in India'," he said.

He also highlighted the ongoing construction of 60 ships worth Rs 1.5 lakh crore, and its multiplier effect on economy and job creation, particularly in the MSME sector which supplies most shipbuilding components.

On deep-sea exploration, Modi spoke about the Samudrayaan project, which will enable scientists to reach depths of 6,000 metres.

Advertisment

"This initiative reflects India's commitment to harnessing the potential of deep-sea resources," he said, emphasising the strategic importance of the ocean for future opportunities.

The prime minister also spoke about ongoing reforms to strengthen India's defence capabilities, citing the establishment of the Chief of Defence Staff and progress toward theatre commands as examples.

Referring to the Navy's adoption of indigenous symbols inspired by Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, Modi said, "This reflects our resolve to free ourselves from colonial legacies while embracing our heritage." Earlier, the prime minister witnessed the commissioning of INS Surat, INS Nilgiri, and INS Vaghsheer.

Advertisment

INS Nilgiri, the lead ship of the Project 17A stealth frigate class, is equipped with advanced stealth technology and reduced radar signatures, making it a significant advancement over its predecessors. Designed by the Indian Navy's Warship Design Bureau and constructed by Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited (MDL), the frigate includes modern aviation facilities and can operate helicopters such as the MH-60R.

INS Surat, the final vessel of the Project 15B stealth destroyer class, enhances the Navy's surface fleet with improvements in design and capability. Built by MDL, it complements India's advanced naval fleet.

INS Vaghsheer, the sixth submarine under the Scorpene-class Project 75, is designed for roles such as anti-surface warfare, anti-submarine warfare, and intelligence gathering. Its modular construction enables future upgrades, including air-independent propulsion technology.