India emerging as pillar of stability at global stage: Prez Murmu

New Delhi, Jan 31 (PTI) In an environment of global instability, India is emerging as a pillar of economic, social and political stability, setting an example for the world, President Droupadi Murmu said on Friday.

In an address to a joint sitting of Parliament, Murmu said the world has placed its "trust" in India's "strength, policy, and intent".

In this context, she especially mentioned key groupings such as Quad, BRICS, Shanghai Cooperation Organisation and G20.

"Today, India firmly presents its interests even on the largest global platforms. The successful hosting of the G20 Summit and the Delhi Declaration are prime examples," she said.

"At the third Global South Summit, India-ASEAN Summit, and the India-CARICOM Summit, we have raised the voice on issues related to the Global South," she said.

The Caribbean Community (CARICOM) is an intergovernmental organization of 15 member states in the Caribbean region having the primary objective to promote economic integration and cooperation among the members.

"We have also presented India's 'Vision for the Future' at the Summit of the Future," she said.

The Summit of the Future was hosted by the United Nations in September last year in New York.

The president also referred to India hosting the Pravasi Bharatiya Divas conclave in Bhubaneswar this month.

"The welfare and convenience of our brothers and sisters of the diaspora remain a priority, which is why my government has decided to open six new embassies and four new consulates," she said.

"Strengthening India's image as a 'Vishwa Bandhu', the country has extended immediate assistance to many disaster-stricken areas across the world," Murmu added.

The President also said that India has shared its Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI) with several nations and set up Jan Aushadhi Kendra. PTI MPB ZMN