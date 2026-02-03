India emerging force in space programmes, drawing global attention: Shubhanshu Shukla

Raipur, Feb 3 (PTI) Astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla on Tuesday said India has emerged as a rising force in space programmes with its proven ability to accomplish complex missions and ambitious policies, drawing close international attention and high expectations.

He also said that the two per cent hike in the allocation for the Department of Space in the recently tabled Union Budget signalled strong leadership support for India’s space ambitions.

Speaking to reporters at Swami Vivekananda Airport in Raipur, Shukla also stressed the need to inform children about India's rapid progress in space science and the career opportunities emerging in the sector, saying lack of information often limits young minds while choosing their future paths.

It is essential for children to understand where the country is headed and what it is doing in space exploration, including missions such as Gaganyaan and future lunar programmes, he said.

Indian Air Force Group Captain Shukla, the first Indian to visit the International Space Station (ISS), had undertaken an 18-day mission to the orbital laboratory in June-July last year.

He was in the Chhattisgarh capital on Tuesday to inaugurate a 'Space Lab with Simulator' for students at a government school at Rakhi village in Nava Raipur's Atal Nagar.

Asked about India's image worldwide in space science, Shukla said India is viewed with respect on the global stage.

"The world has expectations from India. Our missions are closely watched because we have successfully accomplished complex tasks. Our capabilities and ambitious policies have positioned India as an emerging force in space programmes," he said.

To a query on the over two per cent increase in allocation for the Department of Space in the Union Budget, Shukla said it reflected strong support from the leadership for India's space ambitions.

"This push shows how seriously our leaders and organisations want India to move ahead in the space sector. With such support comes our responsibility to ensure missions are executed successfully," he added.

Shukla said he was visiting Chhattisgarh for the first time after completing his space mission and was very excited to be here, especially to inaugurate a space project.

Such initiatives encourage students towards science and show them that the subject is not only interesting but also beneficial for them and the country, he said.

"I think it is necessary to inform students about where India is heading and what it is doing in space science, what is happening in the world and what opportunities they have in future. When there is a lack of information, people remain limited and are unsure about what to do," the astronaut said.

Students must be made aware of developments in every sector so they can explore different options, including space science, as a career, he added. PTI TKP GK