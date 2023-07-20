India engaged with Germany for return of baby Ariha: MEA

New Delhi, Jul 20 (PTI) India on Thursday said it remained engaged with Germany for the return of an Indian baby girl, who has been living in a foster care in Berlin for over 20 months.

Ariha Shah was placed in the custody of Germany's Youth Welfare Office (Jugendamt) on September 23, 2021 after the then seven month-old baby suffered an accidental injury. She has been in foster care since then.

India has been maintaining that it is important for the child to be in her linguistic, religious, cultural and social environment.

At a media briefing, External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said sending back the child to India is important for her cultural and national identity.

"We have made very clear our desire to safeguard the child's cultural and national identity and ensure her return to India. We remain engaged with German authorities in this regard," he said.

"There are separate parallel judicial proceedings underway and we are keeping close track of that," Bagchi said, replying to a question on the matter.

In December last year, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar conveyed to his German counterpart Annalena Baerbock concerns over the baby girl. PTI MPB KVK KVK