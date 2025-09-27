India enters coveted club of nations manufacturing telecom equipment: Union minister Scindia

Guwahati, Sep 27 (PTI) Communications Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said with the launch of BSNL’s indigenous 4G stack on Saturday, India has become the fifth country in the world to manufacture telecom equipment.

He said India’s image has transformed from being a services and consumer nation to a hub of production, innovation, entrepreneurship and exports.

Speaking at a programme here to mark the simultaneous launch of Swadeshi 4G stack across the country by Prime Minister Narendra Modi from Odisha, Scindia said, "Earlier, India was a service nation, but now we are a producer nation. Earlier, we were seen as a consumer nation, but today, we are an innovation, entrepreneurship and exports centre." He said that guided by Modi’s vision of ‘innovate for India, innovate for humanity,’ the country has today entered the coveted league of nations such as Denmark, Sweden, China and South Korea, which manufacture telecom equipment on their own.

With this launch, remote villages, border areas, islands, hilly terrains and places with low internet connectivity will have access to 4G network, Scindia said.