India erupts in celebration after historic T20 World Cup win

New Delhi/Ahmedabad, Mar 8 (PTI) Jubilant fans cheered, danced and waved the tricolour as they poured into the streets across cricket-crazy India on Sunday night to celebrate the Men in Blue scripting history by winning the second consecutive T20 World Cup.

Chants of "India, India" reverberated in the air as crowds gathered in city centres.

Whether it was Jammu, Ranchi, Patna or Thiruvananthapuram, fans, many dressed in the Indian jersey, were seen hugging each other after India beat New Zealand by 96 runs.

The Indian team posted a massive 255 for five, the highest ever in a T20 World Cup final.

President Droupadi Mumru and Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to X to congratulate Team India.

India has the proud distinction of being the only country to win the T20 World Cup three times. It is also the only team to win the cup twice in a row, Murmu said.

"This brings immense joy and pride to our cricket loving people. It is also a marker of the rich talent pool we have among our youth in diverse fields," she said.

In his message, Modi said Team India's victory has filled every Indian heart with pride and joy.

"Champions! Congratulations to the Indian team on winning the ICC Men's T20 World Cup! This remarkable triumph reflects exceptional skills, determination and teamwork. They have shown outstanding grit through the tournament," he said.

"Well done, Team India!" he said.

Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi the Men in Blue have given the nation yet another unforgettable moment to celebrate.

"Champions once again! A magnificent victory for our Men in Blue with a special mention to Sanju Samson and Jaspreet Bumrah for their remarkable performance throughout the tournament," the Congress leader said on X.

As soon as the match ended at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad around 10.30 pm, fans, young and old, flooded the streets.

In Delhi, a large number of people gathered at India Gate to celebrate the occasion.

Fans burst firecrackers in Lucknow and Jammu, and many danced to drumbeats in Mumbai, Ranchi and Raipur.

In Assam, revellers gathered at intersections, proudly waving the national flag.

Social media was flooded with congratulatory messages from fans and images of celebratory scenes.

"I am already feeling to emotional tbh (to be honest). I love this team," wrote an X user.

Another X user described Jasprit Bumrah as a "national treasure". PTI TEAM DIV