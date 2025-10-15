India-EU carry out joint counterterrorism training

New Delhi, Oct 15 (PTI) The European Union (EU) and India jointly carried out a first-of-its-kind counter-terror training to protect critical infrastructure and soft targets against emerging threats from hostile drones.

The three-day exercise that concluded in Gurugram on Wednesday brought together senior officers, instructors and technical experts from India's National Security Guard (NSG) and the EU's High Risk Security Network (HRSN).

The rapid proliferation of Unmanned Aerial Systems (UAS) and their misuse by state and non-state actors pose serious security challenges, an EU readout said.

Commercial drones have advanced rapidly in both technology and accessibility, making them inexpensive and adaptable tools, it said, adding that violent extremists have exploited these devices for purposes ranging from surveillance to carrying out attacks.

The India-EU counter-terror training focused on the use of advanced UAS and counter-UAS (C-UAS) capabilities.

EU Ambassador to India Herve Delphin said the joint training showed how the EU and India are turning commitment into action, "working side-by-side to keep our citizens safe".

"Like India, the EU and its member states have been directly exposed to direct and deliberate drone-related threats. Such threats evolve rapidly, as part of hybrid tactics," he said.

"Only swift and coordinated responses will keep us ahead. Hence, the importance of such a joint training seminar." The HRSN is a specialised European platform of 28 units from 21 European Union member states.

The EU brought an HRSN team of UAS and C-UAS instructors and technical experts to Manesar, Gurugram, for the training exercise.

India's elite counterterrorism force NSG, under the Union Home Ministry, led the training with its extensive operational experience in detecting, tracking and neutralising hostile drones.

Special forces training on UAS counter-terrorism tactics in urban environments, combined with a joint tactical simulation exercise, allowed NSG and HRSN units to test and strengthen real-world response capabilities, the EU readout said.

It said the exercise will result in the drafting of standard operating procedures for integrated drone and counter-drone operations in various settings, and an "Engagement Decision Matrix" tailored to protect mass gatherings and critical infrastructure.

"The peer-to-peer activity blended tactical and technological training, culminating in a joint exercise designed to strengthen interoperability and set the foundation for future collaboration," the readout said.

"It also strengthened mitigation skills and familiarised participants with deployment models for major events," it said.

The participants also deliberated on the future trajectory of drone threats, including swarm and autonomous systems and the need for advanced detection and neutralisation technologies such as artificial intelligence, sensor fusion, directed energy and kinetic countermeasures, it said. PTI MPB RT