India, EU discuss ways to bolster collaboration on climate change, circular economy

NewsDrum Desk
Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav with EU commissioners Jessika Roswall and Wopke Hoekstra, in New Delhi.

New Delhi: Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav on Friday met with EU commissioners Jessika Roswall and Wopke Hoekstra and discussed issues of mutual interest in the field of environment, forest and climate change.

In a post on X, Yadav said they discussed opportunities to further strengthen the scientific and technical collaboration in fields of resource efficiency, circular economy and recycling of waste, including battery waste.

Yadav told Roswall and Hoekstra that India is well on its path to achieving its updated nationally determined contributions (climate action plans).

European Union President Ursula von der Leyen and her college of commissioners or senior political leaders of the bloc is on a two-day visit to India which began on Thursday.

