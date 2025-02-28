India, EU eyeing defence and security partnership; agree to work towards free, open Indo-Pacific

New Delhi, Feb 28 (PTI) India and the European Union (EU) on Friday decided to work on a major security and defence partnership, and explored ways to promote a free and open Indo-Pacific based on global law and respect for sovereignty amid China's military muscle flexing in the region.

Ways to bolster India-EU defence and strategic ties figured prominently in talks between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.

In an address at a think-tank ahead of the talks, the European Commission chief said proposed security and defence partnership will help the two sides to tackle common threats such as cross-border terrorism and attacks on critical infrastructure.

Security should be a core part of our new strategic partnership with India, she said.

"This is why I can announce that we are exploring a future Security and Defence Partnership with India in the mould of the partnerships we have with Japan and South Korea," she said.

"This will help us step up our work to counter common threats whether on cross-border terrorism, maritime security threats, cyber-attacks or the new phenomenon we see: attacks on our critical infrastructure," she said.

Von der Leyen added, "This is not only about stability in our respective regions. But it is also a key part in strengthening our economic security and ultimately our prosperity." In his media statement after his meeting with Von der Leyen, Modi described the growing India-EU cooperation on defence and security as a symbol of "mutual trust" and that both sides will take forward the engagement in areas of cyber security, maritime security and counter-terrorism.

"Both sides agree on the importance of peace, security, stability and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific region, " he said, welcoming the EU's decision to join the India-backed 'Indo Pacific Oceans Initiative'.

"We will work together on triangular development projects for sustainable and inclusive development in the Indo-Pacific region and Africa," he said.

A joint leaders' statement said Modi and Von der Leyen reaffirmed their commitment to promote a free, open, peaceful and prosperous Indo-Pacific built on international law and mutual respect for sovereignty and peaceful resolution of disputes.

It said both sides also committed to explore trilateral co-operation including in Africa and the Indo-Pacific.

The two leaders expressed satisfaction at growing cooperation in the defence and security domain, including joint exercises and collaboration between Indian Navy and EU maritime security entities.

The EU side welcomed India's interest in joining the projects under the EU's Permanent Structured Cooperation (PESCO) as well as to engage in negotiations for a Security of Information Agreement, the statement noted.

It said the leaders also committed to explore a security and defence partnership.

"They reiterated their commitment to international peace and security, including maritime security by tackling traditional and non-traditional threats to safeguard trade and sea lanes of communication." "They emphasised the need to deepen collaboration in counter terrorism and to strengthen international cooperation to combat terrorism, including cross-border terrorism and terrorism financing in a comprehensive and sustained manner," it added.

The two leaders also focused discussions on defence industry and policy to explore opportunities from new initiatives and programmes.

Modi and Von der Leyen also deliberated on the situation in the Middle-East and the war in Ukraine.

"They expressed support for a just and lasting peace in Ukraine based on respect for international law, principles of the UN charter and territorial integrity and sovereignty," the statement said.

The two leaders also reiterated their commitment to the vision of a "two-State solution with Israel and Palestine living side by side in peace and security within recognised borders, consistent with international law," it said.

In her address at the think-tank, the European Commission president, delving into new areas of cooperation in the defence sphere, said there is a lot that both India and the EU can build on.

"For instance, the recent collaboration on maritime security. And I am delighted at India's interest in joining defence industrial projects under the EU's Permanent Structured Cooperation," she said.

Von der Leyen said India is working hard to diversify its military supply and to access new capabilities and that both sides can help each other to deliver on "our security objectives".

"For instance, we can join forces where we have technology and expertise, such as on cyber security, space and drones. This is not only about stability in our respective regions," she said.

"But it is also a key part in strengthening our economic security and ultimately our prosperity. And this is why security should be a core part of our new strategic partnership with India.

In a related development, Minister of State for Defence Sanjay Seth held talks with the EU Commissioner for Defence and Space Andrius Kubilius.

They comprehensively discussed the India-EU bilateral defence and security cooperation with focus on maritime engagement and information sharing in the Indo-Pacific, the defence ministry said.

It said Seth and Kubilius explored ways and means to enhance defence industrial cooperation, particularly the participation of European defence companies in joint projects and co-production opportunities in India.

They considered the modalities of Indian participation in the European Union's Permanent Structured Cooperation and other European developmental projects, it said in a statement. Kubilius is visiting India as a part of Von der Leyen's delegation. PTI MPB ZMN