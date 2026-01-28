India-EU FTA being termed 'game-changer', will open countless opportunities for youths: PM Modi

New Delhi, Jan 28 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said the "historic" FTA agreed upon between India and the EU a day ago will accelerate the 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' campaign, strengthen the resolve of 'Make in India, Make for the World' and open countless opportunities for lakhs of Indian youths.

Addressing a gathering at the annual National Cadet Corps (NCC) PM Rally at Delhi Cantonment here, he said the world is praising the India-European Union (EU) free trade agreement (FTA) as the "mother of all deals" and asserted that it would mean "Freedom to Aspire" for the Indian youths.

Modi said it is also being termed as a "game-changer deal" for the world and the Indian start-up ecosystem. Creative economy, including film, gaming, fashion, digital content, music and design, will benefit from it, he added.

There will be "countless opportunities for youths, research and education, and for IT and other professions too, he said.

India and the EU on Tuesday sealed a landmark free trade agreement to create a market of two billion people with Prime Minister Modi and the top EU leadership unveiling a transformative five-year agenda to largely leverage trade and defence in protecting the rules-based world order.

Both sides also inked two crucial pacts, one on security and defence collaboration and another on mobility of Indian talents to Europe, after Modi hosted EU leaders Ursula von der Leyen and Antonio Costa for summit talks amid frosty ties with the US.

The India-EU FTA will represent one-fourth of the world's GDP and one-third of global trade.

Modi underscored that it will accelerate the 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' campaign and strengthen the resolve of 'Make in India, Make for the World'.

He said under this agreement, tariffs on more than 99 per cent of India's exports will either be zero or very low, benefiting industries such as textiles, leather, gems and jewellery, footwear, engineering goods and micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), and weavers, artisans and small entrepreneurs will gain "direct access" to the vast markets of 27 countries which form the EU bloc.

The deal will also bring more investment into India, leading to new engineering, electronics, chemical, pharma and other manufacturing plants, while creating assured markets for agriculture, food processing and fisheries which will be a major opportunity for farmers, fishermen and rural youth.

Modi underlined that this FTA directly connects India's youth to Europe's job market, creating opportunities especially in engineering, green technology, design, logistics and advanced manufacturing, meaning new avenues are opening for Indian youth across these 27 countries.

The EU members include France, Germany, Poland, Portugal, Greece, Finland, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain and Sweden, among other countries.

The NCC PM Rally was held at the Cariappa Parade Ground. The theme of this year's rally was 'Rashtra Pratham - Kartavya Nishth Yuva'.

Contingents of various NCC directorates presented a parade followed by some vibrant cultural performances by cadets, National Service Scheme (NSS) volunteers and Rashtriya Rangshala artistes themed on 'Vande Mataram'.

Modi said the entire world is looking at India's youth with a "lot of trust" and the reason behind that trust is "skill and 'sanskar' (culture)".

"I had addressed from the Red Fort that 'Yahi samay hai, sahi samay hai' (this is the time, this is the right time). For the country's youth, it is a time for maximum opportunities," Modi said.

He asserted that it is the government's effort to ensure that youths get "more and more benefits" of this era.

"One example you saw yesterday only. India and the European Union agreed upon a historic free trade agreement. Before this, India has done FTAs with Oman, New Zealand, Britain, the UAE, Australia, and countries like Mauritius. All these agreements are going to open countless opportunities for lakhs of our youths," the prime minister said.

In his address, he also said that the NCC, as an organisation and as a movement, fills India's youth power with "self-confidence" and makes them disciplined and sensitive citizens who are dedicated to the nation.

Modi highlighted that the number (sanctioned strength) of NCC cadets has increased from 14 lakh to 20 lakh in recent years, with a significant growth in the border and coastal areas.

At the event, he underlined that NCC is a platform where youth live their heritage with pride, citing the celebration of 150 years of Vande Mataram by is cadets with great enthusiasm across the country.

He also symbolically flagged in 'Paramveer Sagar Yatra' under which many cadets visited the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, which consist of various inhabited and uninhabited islands.

The symbolic sea expedition honoured the valour and supreme sacrifice by the country's bravehearts who were awarded the Param Vir Chakra, India's highest wartime gallantry award.

Besides, a Lakshadweep expedition, under which a group of cadets visited some of the islands of the archipelago; Veer Birsa Munda Cyclothon from Ranchi in Jharkhand to Delhi; Lachit Borphukan Cyclothon by the NCC from Guwahati to Jorhat in Assam; and another cyclothon from Pune in Maharashtra to Delhi were also flagged by him. PTI KND KSS KSS