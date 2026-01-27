India-EU FTA to boost various sectors of Assam: Himanta

Guwahati, Jan 27 (PTI) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday said the new free trade agreement between India and the European Union will boost the state's different sectors like tea, spices, handicrafts and minerals.

India and the European Union sealed a landmark free trade agreement -- billed as "mother of all deals" -- with the top leadership of the two regions unveiling a grand agenda to leverage trade and defence to shore up ties and work towards a rules-based world order.

"The Mother of All Trade Deals! The #IndiaEUTradeDeal will open up new opportunities of growth for various sectors and propel development in two of the biggest economies of the world," Sarma said in a post on X.

"This FTA will significantly boost Assam's sectors from tea to spices & handicrafts to minerals," he added.

The two regions also inked two crucial pacts -- one on security and defence collaboration, and another on the mobility of Indian talent to Europe.

India and the 27-nation bloc rolled out a joint comprehensive strategic agenda for the next five years and firmed up a total of 13 pacts, including one on the conclusion of negotiations for the FTA. PTI TR TR RG