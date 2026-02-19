India-EU FTA to open new avenues for trade, investment: PM Modi, Greek counterpart

New Delhi, Feb 19 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Greek counterpart Kyriakos Mitsotakis on Thursday agreed that the recently concluded India-EU FTA will open new avenues for trade and investment between the two countries.

Both leaders had a meeting on the sidelines of India AI Impact Summit during which they reviewed the entire gamut of bilateral strategic partnership and noted that the partnership is growing at a steady pace in diverse fields.

They also discussed the way forward for further strengthening cooperation in new areas of interest, besides exchanging views on regional and global issues of interest, a statement issued by the Prime Minister's Office said.

The two leaders appreciated the recent connectivity initiatives and the potential to further expand them under the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor (IMEC).

"Both leaders agreed that recent exchange of high level visits has given a new impetus to the strategic partnership and that the recently concluded India-EU FTA (India-European Union Free Trade Agreement) will open new avenues for trade and investment between the two countries," the statement said.

The prime minister of Greece was in India to participate in the summit. PM Mitsotakis was accompanied by Minister of Digital Governance Dimitrios Papastergiou and a delegation of senior officials.

This was the second visit of PM Mitsotakis to India. He had earlier paid a State visit to the country in February 2024, which was the first visit of a head of government from Greece to India after 15 years.

Earlier, Prime Minister Modi visited Athens in August 2023 when the bilateral relations were raised to a strategic partnership.